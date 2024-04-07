Events

10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: April 8 to 12

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Apr 7 2024, 2:55 pm
10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: April 8 to 12
@edmontonoilers/Instagram │ BGSmith/Shutterstock

Rise and shine, Edmonton! A new week is upon us, and it’s looking like a gorgeous one to get out and enjoy everything there is to do and see around the city.

From the magical music of Harry Potter to the final few regular season home games at Rogers Place, check out these 10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week:

Check out an Oilers game

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: The Edmonton Oilers are on FIRE as we head into playoff season! Cheer them on at home this week as they take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, then on to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

When: April 10 at 6:30 pm and April 12 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $117; find tickets here

The Magical Music of Harry Potter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winspear Centre (@winspearcentre)

What: Calling all wizards! Join the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra for a musical adventure through scores of the iconic Harry Potter film series.

When: April 10, 11 and 13
Where: The Winspear Centre — 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: Start at $33.10; get tickets here

Immersive Disney Animation

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lighthouse Immersive (@lhimmersive)

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this week with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: Until April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here

Check out the U of A Observatory

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. The observatory opens to the public Every Thursday, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.

When: Thursdays during visiting hours
Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

Everclear at the River Cree

Everclear/Facebook

What: Catch 90’s alt-rockers Everclear this week as they take the stage at the River Cree Resort & Casino!

When: April 12
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino
Tickets: $79.10; get them here

Filipino Restaurant Month

What: A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Edmonton and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024
Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

Hit up the WEM World Waterpark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

Check out a new exhibit at the Royal Alberta Museum


What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this week, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor.

The international feature exhibition Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia will allow visitors to view scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing, which are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the fascinating empire’s vast scope and accomplishments.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

Elk Island National Park

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura Church (@lazy_sunday_photos)


What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop