10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: April 8 to 12

Rise and shine, Edmonton! A new week is upon us, and it’s looking like a gorgeous one to get out and enjoy everything there is to do and see around the city.

From the magical music of Harry Potter to the final few regular season home games at Rogers Place, check out these 10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week:

What: The Edmonton Oilers are on FIRE as we head into playoff season! Cheer them on at home this week as they take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, then on to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

When: April 10 at 6:30 pm and April 12 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $117; find tickets here

What: Calling all wizards! Join the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra for a musical adventure through scores of the iconic Harry Potter film series.

When: April 10, 11 and 13

Where: The Winspear Centre — 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Start at $33.10; get tickets here

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this week with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: Until April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. The observatory opens to the public Every Thursday, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.

When: Thursdays during visiting hours

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

What: Catch 90’s alt-rockers Everclear this week as they take the stage at the River Cree Resort & Casino!

When: April 12

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino

Tickets: $79.10; get them here

What: A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Edmonton and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this week, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor.

The international feature exhibition Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia will allow visitors to view scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing, which are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the fascinating empire’s vast scope and accomplishments.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter