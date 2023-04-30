9 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: May 1 to 5

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Can you believe we’re in May already!?

This week is going to be a hot one, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy everything we love about this season in Edmonton.

While we wait for all of our favourite summer attractions and activities to open up later this month, check out some of the best things happening in the city this week:

What: OEG Sports and Entertainment, in partnership with the Mexican Society of Edmonton, will host the inaugural Cinco de Mayo party taking place in Fan Park at ICE District this Friday. Head to Fan Park to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine, beverages, music, and dancing.

When: May 5 from 11 am to 1 pm (lunch event) or 4 to 7 pm (evening event)

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

Cost: Free

What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

When: April 28 to May 7

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm

Cost: Start at $28.57

What: This massive film festival celebrates real-life stories at the Garneau Theatre. Check out some of the hottest new non-fiction films in Canada’s longest-running documentary film festival.

Where: 8712 109th Street

When: May 4 to 12

Cost: $99 for a festival pass; individual ticket prices vary. Get tickets here.

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this spring. Expand that palate!

What: Country-pop superstar Shania Twain will be making a stop in Edmonton this week as part of her Queen of Me tour. You definitely won’t want to miss seeing this Canadian icon perform.

Where: Rogers Place

When: May 5 and 6

Cost: Tickets start at $191.18

What: Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizzas for the occasion.

When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants TBA

What: Not only are we blessed with so many incredible natural wonders, but we’re also home to many weird and wacky man-made attractions, especially near our capital city. Plus, they’re totally free to explore!

What: There’s nothing better than a day at the park with your pup, and with weather like this, what better time than this weekend to get outdoors? Check out our map of some of the best dog parks this city has to offer.

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a weekend outdoors.