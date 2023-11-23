9 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 25 to 26
We’re heading into the final stretch of November, and it’s looking like a busy weekend in Edmonton.
From the Oilers battling it out at Rogers Place to Christmas markets popping up all over YEG, check out these nine fantastic things to do this weekend in and around the city.
Métis Crossing Holiday Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Embrace the spirit of the season at the annual Métis Crossing Holiday Market! Celebrate Indigenous culture and craftsmanship by shopping from a diverse array of local Indigenous vendors offering unique and handcrafted goods, from traditional art and jewelry to delectable culinary delights. The annual market is an ideal destination for holiday shopping with a cultural twist.
When: November 25 from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Métis Crossing — 17339 Victoria Trail, Smoky Lake, Alberta
Cost: Free
Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair
View this post on Instagram
What: Whether you like it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner. Thankfully, you’ll have plenty of chances to find unique gifts at the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair this weekend in Edmonton. It’s the last season for Royal Bison, so find your next gift here while perusing art prints, apparel, toys, ceramics, local literature, photography, design, film, zines, self-gifts, textiles, woodworking, music, and the just plain weird!
When: November 24 to 26 and December 1 to 3
Where: 8426 Gateway Boulevard
Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.
When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $65; get tickets here
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers
View this post on Instagram
What: Cheer on the Oilers this weekend as they take on the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.
When: November 26 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Tickets start at $65.88; get them here
St. Albert Indoor Christmas Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Check out the St. Albert Christmas Market, where up to 10,000 people visit every Saturday to get in the festive spirit and pick up unique gifts!
When: Open 10 am to 3 pm every Saturday from November 25 to December 16
Where: 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Fort Saskatchewan Christmas Marketplace
View this post on Instagram
What: The Fort Saskatchewan Christmas Marketplace offers a delightful mix of hand-crafted artisan goods, homemade sweets, and treats from more than 100 local vendors.
When: November 25 to 26
Where: Dow Centennial Centre — 8700 84th Street, Fort Saskatchewan
Art Gallery of Alberta
View this post on Instagram
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you’re all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Try a new wine bar
What: From the team behind popular Edmonton spot Boxer, Coterie Wine Bar has an extensive wine menu with varieties from across Europe, South America, North America, and more. Wine enthusiasts will love this cozy new bar that just opened in Old Strathcona. It’s a prime thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!
Where: 10330 80th Avenue NW