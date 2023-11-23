9 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 25 to 26

We’re heading into the final stretch of November, and it’s looking like a busy weekend in Edmonton.

From the Oilers battling it out at Rogers Place to Christmas markets popping up all over YEG, check out these nine fantastic things to do this weekend in and around the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metis Crossing (@metiscrossing)

What: Embrace the spirit of the season at the annual Métis Crossing Holiday Market! Celebrate Indigenous culture and craftsmanship by shopping from a diverse array of local Indigenous vendors offering unique and handcrafted goods, from traditional art and jewelry to delectable culinary delights. The annual market is an ideal destination for holiday shopping with a cultural twist.

When: November 25 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Métis Crossing — 17339 Victoria Trail, Smoky Lake, Alberta

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Bison (@theroyalbison)

What: Whether you like it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner. Thankfully, you’ll have plenty of chances to find unique gifts at the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair this weekend in Edmonton. It’s the last season for Royal Bison, so find your next gift here while perusing art prints, apparel, toys, ceramics, local literature, photography, design, film, zines, self-gifts, textiles, woodworking, music, and the just plain weird!

When: November 24 to 26 and December 1 to 3

Where: 8426 Gateway Boulevard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

You might also like: Where to find community fridges and free meals in the Edmonton area

Edmonton is on track to see its first snowless November in history

Edmonton donut shop serves up delicious sweet treats and sundaes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: Cheer on the Oilers this weekend as they take on the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.

When: November 26 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $65.88; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Albert Farmers Market (@stalbertfarmersmarket)

What: Check out the St. Albert Christmas Market, where up to 10,000 people visit every Saturday to get in the festive spirit and pick up unique gifts!

When: Open 10 am to 3 pm every Saturday from November 25 to December 16

Where: 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Saskatchewan and Lamont Regional Chamber of Commerce (@fortsaskchamber)

What: The Fort Saskatchewan Christmas Marketplace offers a delightful mix of hand-crafted artisan goods, homemade sweets, and treats from more than 100 local vendors.

When: November 25 to 26

Where: Dow Centennial Centre — 8700 84th Street, Fort Saskatchewan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you’re all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: From the team behind popular Edmonton spot Boxer, Coterie Wine Bar has an extensive wine menu with varieties from across Europe, South America, North America, and more. Wine enthusiasts will love this cozy new bar that just opened in Old Strathcona. It’s a prime thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

Where: 10330 80th Avenue NW