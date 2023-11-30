10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: December 1 to 3

December has finally arrived in Edmonton and we’re loving all of the cheerful holiday lights being strung up around the city.

From a holiday high tea to a Taylor Swift dance party, check out these 10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Wedding Venue (@lastmodernevents)

What: Celebrate the season with a holiday-themed high tea! Sip on artisan loose-leaf teas, savour a delightful set menu of scones, finger sandwiches, and pastries, and add a touch of sparkle with optional mimosas and Blueberry Buzz Tea from SIP Liquor Market.

When: December 2, 3, 16, and 17

Where: LAST Modern Event Venue – 10242 106th Street NW

Tickets: $68.25 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Bison (@theroyalbison)

What: The holiday season is right around the corner. Thankfully, you have plenty of opportunities to find unique gifts at the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair. It’s the last season for Royal Bison, so find your next gift here while perusing art prints, apparel, toys, ceramics, local literature, photography, design, film, zines, self-gifts, textiles, woodworking, music, and the just plain weird!

When: December 1 to 3

Where: 8426 Gateway Boulevard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Christmas Market (@yegxmasmarket)



What: Returning for its fifth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer!

When: November 29 to December 17

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Albert Farmers Market (@stalbertfarmersmarket)

What: Check out the St. Albert Christmas Market, where up to 10,000 people visit every Saturday to get in the festive spirit and pick up unique gifts!

When: Open 10 am to 3 pm every Saturday from November 25 to December 16

Where: 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butterdome Craft Sale (@butterdomecraftsale)

What: Since 1990, the Butterdome Craft Sale has been Edmonton’s premier holiday shopping event and has become Alberta’s largest craft sale.

When: November 30 to December 3

Where: Butterdome, University of Alberta — 87th Avenue and 114th Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valley Zoo Development Society (@buildingourzoo)

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo – 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: December 1, 2023, to January 4, 2024

Tickets: $15.95 adult admission; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glow Edmonton (@glow_edmonton)

What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit by Santa Claus himself? The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!

When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here

What: Celebrate the holidays in style this year with a holiday Taylor Swift party coming to Edmonton in early December. Swifties in YEG will be able to shake it off when Swiftmas: Taylor Swift Dance Party takes over the Starlite Room.

When: December 2, 2023

Where: The Starlite Room – 10030 102nd Street NW

Tickets: $12.84; tickets can be found here

You might also like: 13 road trip-worthy things to do and see this winter in Alberta

We checked out the Banff Christmas Market and it was pure magic

10 dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton this December

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Borealis Lights (@borealis.lights)

What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW