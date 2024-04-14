10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: April 15 to 19

Another week is upon us in Edmonton, and it’s looking fantastic. While the weather seems slightly chilly, there is no shortage of incredible things to see and do around the city.

From the end of the Oilers’ regular season at Rogers Place to art and dining events, check out these 10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week:

What: Head to the Edmonton Expo Centre later this week, where the (fully licensed!) Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival is taking place! This event features more than 450 of the best international, local, and national artists, with contests, exhibits and tattoos taking place all weekend!

When: April 19 to 21

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue

Cost: Tickets start at $32; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lighthouse Immersive (@lhimmersive)

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this week with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: Until April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: The NHL playoffs begin this week — catch the Oilers’ final home game of the regular season this Monday as they take on the San Jose Sharks!

When: April 15 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $98.15; get tickets here

What: Formerly known as the Edmonton Kiwanis Music Festival, the 116th annual Edmonton Music & Speech Arts Festival creates over 2,500 opportunities for more than 20,000 music students, actors, musicians, and music lovers to perform in front of an audience and receive professional adjudication. Plus, performances are free to check out!

When: April 15 to May 1

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAlberta Observatory (@uofaobservatory)

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. The observatory opens to the public every Thursday, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.

When: Thursdays during visiting hours

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Filipino Restaurant in Edmonton (@filistix.dt)

What: A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine has returned to Edmonton and across Canada this April. Participating restaurants are serving prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Country music icon Luke Bryan will perform this Thursday evening at Rogers Place. That’s our kind of night!

When: April 18

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $117.15; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Dunkley (@alex_photoland)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online