25 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: September 20 to 22

Another weekend has arrived in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy all of the fantastic things to eat, drink, see, and do in the city this time of year.

From Oktoberfest to concerts to Comic Con, check out these 25 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Get ready to raise a stein and enjoy a week of beer, food, music and games at the massive Oktoberfest celebration downtown. Fan Park at the ICE District will become a Bavarian wonderland later this month, complete with an enormous 22,000-square-foot tent for the Oktoberfest Beer Hall.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

When: September 12 to 28

Cost: $25; find tickets here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: This MASSIVE celebration of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, and cosplay is back at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month. It’s a three-day experience that will leave you feeling out of this world! This year’s celebrity guests include Grant Gustin, Anthony Daniels, and Jonathan Frakes, among others.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

When: September 20 to 22

Cost: Single-day tickets start at $29; get them here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: Football season is in full swing, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium this month. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: September 21 at 5 pm

Cost: Start at $25; get tickets here

What: Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield this weekend. The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open with a brand-new design for the season!

When: Open until October 27

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from September 18 to November 27

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $67; get tickets here

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Instrumental rock band Explosions in the Sky is set to hit the stage at Midway Music Hall this weekend for what’s sure to be a moving experience.

When: Friday, September 20 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall

Cost: $57.66; get tickets here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Catch country music superstar Sam Hunt this weekend as he hits the stage at Rogers Place!

When: Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $33; get tickets here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Catch California punk rockers Social Distortion this weekend at Midway Music Hall!

When: Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall

Cost: $69.61; get tickets here

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a late summer afternoon.

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this September at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Kung-Fu Panda will be the big-screen bargain. The full screening times and films list are available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, September 21

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: With the weekend just around the corner, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this autumn.

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. This weekend, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time and streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: The Downtown Farmers’ Market is back outdoors on 104th Street this summer! From June 15 to October 12, pick up single-origin fruits, veggies, homemade meals and artisanal goods at 45+ vendors.

When: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: On 104th Street just north of Jasper Avenue

What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmers’ market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.

When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 6655 178th Street NW

What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges. It’s the perfect thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 22, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.

When: Wednesday to Sunday evenings until September 22

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

Cost: $35; get them here