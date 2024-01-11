8 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: January 12 to 14
Edmonton’s bone-chilling weather will have many of us choosing to spend the weekend indoors, but thankfully, there are plenty of amazing things to do and see.
From an evening at the theatre to a trip to the farmers’ market and extra-cheap movies, check out these eight fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.
Mean Girls The Musical
View this post on Instagram
What: Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is a hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including Tina Fey, based on the wildly popular film. How fetch!
When: January 9 to 14
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW
Cost: Tickets start at $45.90; get them here
Go ice skating
View this post on Instagram
What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have during the winter in the city, and skate rentals are free at a few City locations!
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Free
See a $2.99 movie at Cineplex
What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this January at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be on the bargain big screen. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.
When: Saturday, November 18
Where: Various Cineplex locations
Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour Concert Film
View this post on Instagram
What: With the IMAX theatre experience at the Telus World of Science, you’ll get to see a larger-than-life Taylor Swift on Alberta’s largest screen and hear perfectly tuned 12-speaker audio so good, you’ll feel it!
When: January 13 and 14
Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: $19.89 for regular adult admission; get tickets here
Bean-to-Bar Chocolate Maker
View this post on Instagram
What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker is a new bean-to-bar boutique factory located in the heart of 124th Street, which focuses on producing high-quality craft chocolate, such as single-origin bars, using ethically sourced cacao beans from various regions around the globe. The small batch, bean-to-bar process ensures that they control every step of chocolate making, from sourcing cacao beans to the final product. The store layout allows you to follow each cacao bean from sorting to packaging. It offers various single-origin bars, flavoured bars as well as unique chocolate-inspired drinks and so much more.
When: Monday to Wednesday, 8 am to 6 pm; Thursday and Friday, 8 am to 7 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Unit 105, 10639 124th Street
Cost: Free
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to, including the Downtown Farmers’ Market! Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
View this post on Instagram
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do this week in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Grab a flight at a local brewery
View this post on Instagram
What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and warm eats this winter. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!
Where: Various breweries across Edmonton