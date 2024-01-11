8 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: January 12 to 14

Edmonton’s bone-chilling weather will have many of us choosing to spend the weekend indoors, but thankfully, there are plenty of amazing things to do and see.

From an evening at the theatre to a trip to the farmers’ market and extra-cheap movies, check out these eight fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is a hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including Tina Fey, based on the wildly popular film. How fetch!

When: January 9 to 14

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW

Cost: Tickets start at $45.90; get them here

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have during the winter in the city, and skate rentals are free at a few City locations!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this January at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be on the bargain big screen. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, November 18

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: With the IMAX theatre experience at the Telus World of Science, you’ll get to see a larger-than-life Taylor Swift on Alberta’s largest screen and hear perfectly tuned 12-speaker audio so good, you’ll feel it!

When: January 13 and 14

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $19.89 for regular adult admission; get tickets here

What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker is a new bean-to-bar boutique factory located in the heart of 124th Street, which focuses on producing high-quality craft chocolate, such as single-origin bars, using ethically sourced cacao beans from various regions around the globe. The small batch, bean-to-bar process ensures that they control every step of chocolate making, from sourcing cacao beans to the final product. The store layout allows you to follow each cacao bean from sorting to packaging. It offers various single-origin bars, flavoured bars as well as unique chocolate-inspired drinks and so much more.

When: Monday to Wednesday, 8 am to 6 pm; Thursday and Friday, 8 am to 7 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Unit 105, 10639 124th Street

Cost: Free

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to, including the Downtown Farmers’ Market! Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do this week in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and warm eats this winter. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

Where: Various breweries across Edmonton