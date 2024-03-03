11 awesome things to do in Edmonton this week: March 4 to 8

It may not feel like it yet, but spring is right around the corner, with a ton of new and exciting things taking place around Edmonton!

From Edmonton Cocktail Week to an arts festival and much more, check out these 11 awesome things to do in YEG this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Beer Festivals (@abbeerfestivals)

What: This event features over 500 beers from 100 breweries, along with spirits and food. With various attractions like the Brew Master Seminars, Cooking with Beer Seminars, Distillery District, delicious food, entertainment, and support for charitable causes, you can also enjoy a variety of ciders, meads, and other beverages.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue

When: March 8 to March 9

Cost: Starts at $19.99 for admission

What: Country music superstar Blake Shelton stops in Edmonton this Friday for what will be one heck of a show at Rogers Place!

When: March 8 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $73; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Cocktail Week (@edmontoncocktailweek)

What: Celebrate Edmonton’s incredible distillers, bartenders, bars, and restaurants as part of this cocktail-packed week. Participating bars and restaurants will be serving up specially crafted feature cocktails for just $12.

When: March 4 to 10, 2024

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SkirtsAfire (@skirtsafire)

What: This amazing festival celebrates multidisciplinary arts at various venues. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.

When: February 29 to March 10

Where: Venues in Old Strathcona

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAlberta Observatory (@uofaobservatory)

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours. Sessions are cancelled if the weather dips below -20°C, so keep an eye on the forecast if you plan on heading out.

When: Thursdays during visiting hours

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical taking place at the Citadel Theatre this month. Against the backdrop of pre-World War II Austria, this classic journey has become one of the most memorable stories of standing up for what’s right.

When: March 2 to 31

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lincoln Ho | Yegventures (@yegventures)

What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this week, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor.

The international feature exhibition is titled Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia and will give visitors the chance to check out scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing that are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the vast scope and accomplishments of the fascinating empire.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lighthouse Immersive (@lhimmersive)

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: February 15 to April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: Well-known Russian feminist band and performance art group Pussy Riot is stopping by Edmonton later this week, performing at the Starlite Room downtown.

When: March 6 at 7 pm

Where: The Starlite Room

Tickets: $36.95; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely thing to do this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICE District (@icedistrict)

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating is always a good time, and there are several spots across Edmonton where you can do just that. It’s some of the best fun you can have during the winter in the city, and skate rentals are free at a few City locations!

Where: Various locations