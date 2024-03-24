11 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: March 25 to 29
Another week is upon us in Edmonton, and it’s looking fantastic; the weather’s warming up, Friday’s stat holiday makes it a short week, and there is no shortage of things to see and do around the city.
From concerts, festivals and musicals to Downtown Dining Week, check out these 11 wicked things to do in Edmonton this week:
Downtown Dining Week
What: We’re pretty lucky to have such a diverse range of incredible food in Edmonton, especially in our downtown core! Check out dozens of deals with multi-course $15, $25, $35, $50, and $65 menus from some of the city’s best restaurants.
Where: Various restaurants in downtown Edmonton
When: March 20 to 31
Cost: $15, $25, $35, $50, and $65 menus
The Downtown Defrost
What: Edmonton’s biggest winter party is back, with Downtown Defrost taking over Louise McKinney Park later this month. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor winter experience that signals the end of winter and warmer days ahead, celebrating electronic music and culture!
When: March 29 to 30
Where: Louise McKinney Park — 9999 Grierson Hill NW
Cost: Free
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely thing to do this week!
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Hairspray
What: Hairspray, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show.
When: March 26 to 31
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue
Cost: Start at $59.25; get tickets here
Noah Kahan
What: Folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will be in Edmonton later this week for what’s sure to be an evening of beautiful but gut-wrenching music at Rogers Place!
When: March 29 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Sold out
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers
What: Head down to Rogers Place this Thursday and cheer on the Oilers as they face off against the Los Angeles Kings!
When: March 28 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $130.75 each; get tickets here
The Sound of Music
What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical taking place at the Citadel Theatre this month.
When: March 2 to 31
Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue
Cost: Varies; get tickets here
Check out a new exhibit at the Royal Alberta Museum
What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this week, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor.
The international feature exhibition is titled Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia and will give visitors the chance to check out scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing that are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the vast scope and accomplishments of the fascinating empire.
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Immersive Disney Animation
What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.
When: February 15 to April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here
Check out the U of A Observatory
What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.
When: Thursdays during visiting hours
Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here