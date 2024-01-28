10 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: January 29 to February 2
Rise and shine, Edmonton! This week is packed full of incredible events as we say goodbye to January and hello to February.
This week’s forecast already has us feeling like spring, but we’re still hoping the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow on Friday.
From a magical French and Indigenous winter festival to chocolate tasting and an evening at Rogers Place, we’ve found 10 amazing things to see and do in Edmonton this week.
Flying Canoë Volant
What: This festival honours French Canadian, Metis, and Indigenous traditions and is one of Edmonton’s biggest winter celebrations. The Flying Canoë Volant is loosely based on the French Canadian legend of the Flying Canoe, which tells of voyageurs who strike a deal with the devil to make their birch-bark canoe fly so they can see their loved ones but are instead condemned to soar the skies forever. Take in stunningly illuminated scenes and live performers for a memorable night in Edmonton’s French Quarter.
When: January 31 to February 3
Where: Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité francophone — 8627 Rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 Street)
Cost: Free
Go ice skating
What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the winter is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton to do just that. It’s some of the best fun you can have during the winter in the city, and skate rentals are free at a few city locations!
Where: Various locations
Feed the Soul Dining Week
What: Feed the Soul Edmonton, which runs from February 2 to 11, is the first-ever citywide dining event showcasing Black-owned businesses. Feed the Soul YEG will feature 13 unique restaurants, including brick-and-mortar, home-based, and online eateries. Throughout Edmonton’s Black History Month, diners will be treated to vibrant, flavorful dishes.
When: February 2 to 11
Where: Various participating restaurants
Check out some prehistoric species
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do this week in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Edmonton Oil Kings vs. Calgary Hitmen
What: The WHL Battle of Alberta is ON this week, with the Edmonton Oil Kings set to take on the Calgary Hitmen at Rogers Place Friday night.
When: February 2 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: $23.75; get tickets here
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Chocolate-Tasting Experience – Delavoye Chocolate Maker Boutique Factory
What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker, newly opened, is now offering chocolate-tasting experiences in their 124th Street boutique factory. You will have the chance to indulge in the world of bean-to-bar chocolate and discover the different origins, flavour notes, and techniques used to create their single-origin chocolate. You will leave with a refined palate for chocolate and knowledge that will make this event an unforgettable experience.
When: On Wednesdays from 7 to 8 pm and Fridays from 8 to 9 pm, January 17 to February 9
Where: Delavoye Chocolate Maker — Unit #105, 10639 124th Street
Cost: $65 per person
Check out the U of A Observatory
What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours. Sessions are cancelled if the weather dips below -20°C, so keep an eye on the forecast if you plan on heading out.
When: Thursdays during visiting hours
Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Rent an ice bike
What: Hit up Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park and try out one of the city’s brand-new ice bikes! The ice bikes are stable and offer an accessible activity to those who can’t skate, giving even more people a chance to glide around local ice rinks.
Where: Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park — 13221 Buena Vista Road NW
Cost: Free