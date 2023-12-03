10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: December 4 to 8

We’re heading into the final days of 2023, and there are tons of incredible things to check out this week in Edmonton.

From an evening at Rogers Place to millions of dazzling Christmas lights, check out these 10 fantastic things happening right now in YEG.

What: Returning for its fifth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer!

When: November 29 to December 17

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this week to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

When: December 1, 2023, to January 4, 2024

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo – 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

Tickets: $15.95 adult admission; get them here

What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit by Santa Claus himself? The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!

When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here

What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket

What: This home in Stony Plain has been decked out for the holidays, emulating the classic home from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie. Be sure to check back when it’s confirmed that you can check out this iconic local light setup – it’s one heck of a holiday display to see this winter in the Edmonton area.

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Tickets: Free

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers twice this week as they face off against the Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild!

When: December 6 at 7:30 pm and December 8 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Get them here

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends, on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

When: Lights up December 7

Where: Alberta Legislature – 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Free

What: There have been a bunch of restaurant openings in the city over the past few weeks, with even more poised to open their doors in December. Check out our roundup of the best new restaurants that have opened recently in Edmonton.

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove goes all out for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a date, along with thousands of lights around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove