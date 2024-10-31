14 stellar things to do in Edmonton this weekend: November 1 to 3

It’s the start of November, and we want to kickstart the month in Edmonton with a weekend full of fun!

From the highly anticipated UFC Fight Night to rocking out at the Arkells concert, check out one of these 14 amazing things to do around Edmonton.

What: If you haven’t had a chance to celebrate Halloween yet, look no further than Deadmonton. Edmonton’s iconic haunted house event is sure to send shivers down your back with its three terrifying themes. Take a visit, if you dare…

When: Until November 9; the Lights Out event is November 8 and 9

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $42.99 to $47.99; get tickets here

What: UFC’s first Fight Night event in Edmonton since 2019 takes place this Saturday. Don’t miss a chance to watch No. 2-ranked former champion Brandon Moreno collide with No. 3-ranked Amir Albazi.

When: Saturday, November 2 at 3 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $143; get tickets here

What: Spend your Friday evening dancing away to some of the iconic songs of fan-favourite Canadian rock band Arkells!

When: Friday, November 1 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased here

What: If you’re looking for inspiration for your next art project, spend your weekend gazing at some of the beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta. After wandering through the exhibits, grab a bite at one of the amazing downtown Edmonton restaurants.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Nothing beats a trip to the market! Bountiful Farmers’ Market has so much to offer, from local vegetables and meat to delicious beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, and live entertainment for breaks between the shops.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: Spend the weekend finishing up your Halloween festivities at Dark at Fort Edmonton Park. Visit the eerie event to meet a ton of spooky characters that are sure to haunt you long after your return home.

When: October 4 to November 2

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143 Street, Edmonton

Cost: $50; get tickets here

What: If you’re looking for a weekend full of nature, look no further than Elk Island National Park! Whether you’re hiking, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth a visit.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: For a weekend full of fun and history, visit the Royal Alberta Museum. The site has incredible collections that feature breathtaking archaeology exhibitions and mind-blowing sections on Earth and Life Sciences.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: At Edmonton’s river valley, there’s always something new to explore. As the largest urban park in North America, this spot has over 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks. It’s a must-see for Edmontonians!

What: Put on your lab coats and head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend! You can test out your brainpower by navigating through the tricky mazes or even take in an exciting screening in IMAX. There’s something for everyone here.

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

What: Just because it’s getting colder doesn’t mean we have to let go of the summer spirit. Shoot down some massive slides and bounce over the waves at the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Galaxyland is the perfect spot to visit if you want to spend the weekend running around like we did when we were kids! As North America’s largest indoor amusement park, it features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more activities for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here

What: Spend your Saturday wandering through the stalls at the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee and pick up a home-baked bite to eat before strolling down Whyte Avenue when you’ve seen all the amazing goods at the market.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: The Muttart Conservatory is one of Canada’s largest indoor botanical collections, and exploring its glass pyramids makes for an incredibly exciting yet relaxing day!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission