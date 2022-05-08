12 of the best things to do this week in Edmonton: May 9 to 15

Edmonton is in the grips of Oilers playoff fever, rightfully so, and there are so many other things to check out this week, too.

Of course, there’s plenty of Oilers action this week, but you can also catch not one but TWO concerts at Rogers Place, or enjoy the sunshine and run some stairs.

Whatever the case is, there’s so much going on this week in YEG. So, let’s get to it!

What: The Oilers are in the playoffs and face off against the LA Kings and are all over the map this week, with games at home and away. Grab some tickets to see them in action at Rogers OR cheer on the boys in blue and orange when you snag tickets for just $5 to watch the game in Rogers on the jumbotron when they are away. Pretty sweet deal if you ask us!

When: May 10, TBD May 12, 14

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $5; tickets can be found here

What: As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 40 years while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired. For the first time ever, James Taylor & His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, will perform together across Canada.

When: May 9

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $62-$344; tickets can be found here

What: The Nature Connects exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo is offering up some stunning sculptures made entirely out of the classic toys by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney. It’s been wowing audiences at botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums, and science centers around the world since 2012, so you don’t want to miss out on this!

When: May 7 to September 4

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road (Edmonton Valley Zoo)

Cost: $15.95 for general admission

What: Fresh Slice is a go-to spot for a quick stop or a cheap pizza, specializing in wild pizza creations and tons of by-the-slice options. There are lots of different flavours, including traditional and exciting new versions. BBQ chicken bacon, butter chicken, meat lovers, and veggie pesto are just a handful of the famous pizzas offered here.

Where: 10071 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Varies

What: It’s finally nice enough to get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton, and why not work up a sweat after work by running some stairs? We are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work on that summer bod!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this spring; a new exhibit called “Drive: Reimagining the Ride” has just opened, too.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

What: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show is in Edmonton! Born in Kentucky, Chris Stapleton is one of the country’s most beloved musicians with five Grammy awards to his name. Experience music from his latest album Starting Over and many other hits, along with opening guest Elle King.

When: May 11

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $162-$2,400; tickets can be found here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Whether weightlessly gliding through the air, or moving at the speed of light, these skaters are among the most gifted athletes on the planet, effortlessly performing on a stage that combines the thrill of the Olympics with the pageantry of Broadway. This tour features Olympic and World Medalist figure skaters including Kurt Browning, Elvis Stojko, Kaetlyn Osmond, Jeffrey Buttle, Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje, and more.

When: May 15

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $33-$172; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience. In addition, the new exhibit, Signs of Spring: Year of the Garden, will surely get you in the spring mindset.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this week. You deserve it!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit Tiffany Shaw: Edmonton River Valley. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online