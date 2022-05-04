Fresh Slice, one of the most popular pizza franchises in BC, just opened its first Edmonton location.

Fresh Slice is a go-to spot for a quick stop or a cheap pizza, specializing in wild pizza creations and tons of by-the-slice options.

This is an excellent addition for pizza lovers in YEG. There are now six locations in Alberta, with one place in Red Deer and five in Calgary.

This new Edmonton outpost is located at 10071 109th Street NW.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freshslice Pizza (@freshslice)

Walking into a Fresh Slice is to see tons of pizza options right in front of your eyes.

There are always specials, entire pizzas, drinks, and sides to choose from, but it’s the pizzas offered by the slice that makes this spot so great.

There are lots of different flavours, including traditional and exciting new versions.

BBQ chicken bacon, butter chicken, meat lovers, and veggie pesto are just a handful of the famous pizzas offered here.

It’s less than $4 for a slice of pie, and the ability to make feasts with other flavours or make the meal a combo is also an option.

Grab a slice next time you’re downtown!

Fresh Slice

Address: 10071 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram