11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: May 29 to June 2
June has finally arrived in the city, and we can’t believe how fast this year is flying by.
From the start of Pride Month to all kinds of incredible outdoor activities, check out our roundup of the best things happening in Edmonton this week:
Pride Month
What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.
Where: Venues throughout Edmonton
When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here
Cost: Varies
Check out Downtown Spark
What: These whimsical art displays will be making a return to downtown Edmonton later this week. It’s a fantastic event spanning two weekends and it’s totally free to check out! There’s also a festival associated with the event, where you can enjoy music, performances and food trucks.
Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)
When: May 25 to June 4
Cost: Free
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.
When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton
Price: $59.77; buy tickets here
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
Bike/hike through the river valley
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a gorgeous summer afternoon.
Fort Edmonton Park
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s finally open for the season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
Grab a flight at a local brewery
What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this spring. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!
The Art of the Brick
What: From now until October, a massive exhibit of iconic and dazzling art pieces made of LEGO blocks is coming to the Telus World of Science in Edmonton. You can check out tons of contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya’s original pieces and reimagined world-famous art masterpieces.
When: May 5 to October 9
Where: Telus World of Science
Cost: $30.90 (includes Telus World of Science admission)
Hit up the dog park
What: There’s nothing better than a day at the park with your pup, and with weather like this, what better time than this week to get outdoors? Check out our map of some of the best dog parks this city has to offer.
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter