8 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: March 31 to April 2

We have finally made it to April, and boy does it ever feel great.

If you’re looking for something to get up to this weekend, check out some of these amazing events, from the grand opening of a wildly popular cookie chain to a pro wrestling bonanza.

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its third live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you simply won’t find anywhere else.

When: March 31 at 7 pm

Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: Tickets cost $33.28 each

Hit up a board game cafe

What: We have a ton of awesome board game cafes all over Edmonton. It’s a fantastic way to unwind, grab a coffee, and play some board games with your pals.

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Varies

What: Can you believe the regular NHL season is almost over? Cheer on the Oilers this Saturday as the boys in orange and blue face off against the Anaheim Ducks. Get your tickets ASAP!

When: April 1

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: Start at $200.86; tickets can be found here

What: Spring has officially sprung in Edmonton, and it’s really starting to feel like the season is changing. For those who are dying to get outdoors but aren’t ready for a full-blown trek into the wilderness just yet, check out our curated list of nine easy hikes around the Edmonton region.

What: Crumbl Cookies, the massively popular spot for cookies and desserts in the US, is opening its first Canadian location right here in Edmonton. You won’t want to miss out on its grand opening!

Where: 5041 Mullen Road, Edmonton

When: Opens at 8 am on March 31

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market, and it’s the perfect weekend to stop by. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 adult admission