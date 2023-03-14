NewsHollywood NorthCanada

"Get the f**k off": Avril Lavigne shuts down topless protester at Junos (VIDEO)

Mar 14 2023, 12:47 am
@Much/Twitter

Avril Lavigne told off a topless protestor at the 52nd JUNO Awards in Edmonton at Rogers Place on Monday evening.

Lavigne was on the stage presenting the next performer when the protester stood behind her, with Lavigne saying “Get the f**k off, b***h.”

Reaction to the interaction was swift on social media.

Lavigne was nominated for five awards at the ceremonies, including for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice, single, album, artist and pop album.

