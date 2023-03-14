Avril Lavigne told off a topless protestor at the 52nd JUNO Awards in Edmonton at Rogers Place on Monday evening.

Lavigne was on the stage presenting the next performer when the protester stood behind her, with Lavigne saying “Get the f**k off, b***h.”

Reaction to the interaction was swift on social media.

Avril Lavigne laying it down to the topless crasher at the JUNOS – this doesn’t help save the green belt you idiot. pic.twitter.com/LvVEGZkMiF — frontrowlady (@frontrowlady) March 14, 2023

Topless woman crashes JUNOs stage while @AvrilLavigne introduces a performer. “Get the fuck off, bitch.” pic.twitter.com/FZ6OuVP6AB — John R Kennedy (@JRK_Media) March 14, 2023

Just saw the newest Canadian Heritage moment. “Fuck off, get the fuck off stage bitch” – Avril Lavigne, A Part of our Heritage #JUNOS #Canada pic.twitter.com/QjZfkua2lr — Chance B (@chanceybird) March 14, 2023

Watching the #JUNOS and a topless environmental protesters hits the stage with @AvrilLavigne. Avril certainly put her in her place. “Get the f#%k off the stage you ……” pic.twitter.com/IBcUqsESkR — Chris Scheetz (@ChrisScheetz) March 14, 2023

Flash the audience onstage at the Junos next to Avril Lavigne, it’s the most Edmonton thing you can do. #yeg #junoawards2023 — Kate (she/her) (@communi_kater) March 14, 2023

Avril flickin a streaker’s tit live at the Juno’s is SENDING ME wow invite me next time I didn’t know the show was gonna POP OFFFFF@AvrilLavigne I love you more than ever pic.twitter.com/UkUyvE1g5j — The Beaches (@thebeaches) March 14, 2023

Avril Lavigne was not putting up with any bullshit!#junoawards2023 #Yeg pic.twitter.com/znXp5ExL0U — I said what I said (@ACanadianHayden) March 14, 2023

Lavigne was nominated for five awards at the ceremonies, including for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice, single, album, artist and pop album.