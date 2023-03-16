8 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: March 17 to 19

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful weekend here in Edmonton, and it definitely feels like spring is in the air.

Check out some of the best things to do in the city this weekend, from an outdoor adventure to a celebration of everything Irish:

What: There are so many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations taking place around the city that we have curated a list of the best ones for you to check out here.

Where: Various locations around Edmonton

What: This year, nearly 60 food spots are joining in on the festivities, many of which are the very best in the city. Table service and fast casual categories allow you to pick the perfect spot for whatever mood you’re in.

Where: Various participating locations downtown

When: March 15 to 26

Cost: Special deals at select spots will be going for $20, $35, $50, and even $65 for multi-course meals

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oil Kings at home this weekend as they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.

When: March 17 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $23.75 each

What: If you’re not still trying to recover from your St. Patrick’s Day party, there’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

What: This award-winning experience explores the diverse and beautiful cultures of First Nations and Métis Peoples and is open every weekend until the end of March. As a bonus, ticket holders for the Indigenous People’s Experience will receive a free general admission ticket for the 2023 summer season at the park.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4 pm

Cost: $20 for adult admission

What: There’s nothing better than a day at the park with your pup, and with temperatures expected to soar in the coming days, what better time than this weekend to get outdoors? Check out our map of some of the best dog parks this city has to offer.

Where: Various locations in and around Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: We are incredibly fortunate to have such a special national park in our backyard. Elk Island National Park is well worth the short trip east; there, you will find yourself surrounded by lakes, towering trees, and the odd bison sighting. It’s a neat place!

When: Open 24/7

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a tropical getaway when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here