8 of the best St. Patrick’s Day parties this year in Edmonton

Find something green and prepare your pint glass because St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner.

The fact that St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year has us definitely feeling the luck of the Irish. Nothing is worse than dragging yourself to work in the morning after a long night of drinking green beer and making poor attempts at an Irish accent.

We’ve rounded up some of the best St. Patrick’s Day parties in Edmonton for you to check out this year.

This Irish pub on Whyte Avenue does not play around when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day. It is turning the holiday into an entire-weekend affair with Irish dancers, live music, and $4 green beer.

Where: 10616 82nd Avenue

You’ll want to get there early if your St. Patrick’s Day plans involve a trip to Beercade. This ultra-popular spot will be lined up down the block for what it calls the “biggest party in Edmonton.”

Where: 10544 82nd Avenue

This classic Irish Pub in Bonnie Doon is putting on an all-day St. Patrick’s Day affair. Enjoy live music, Irish dancers, and pints of Guinness in a cozy, authentic atmosphere.

Where: 9013 88th Avenue

This groovy and green-themed disco by Sweat at the Grindstone is sure to be a great time. Dress in your best ’70s glam and disco gear and dance the night away to the legendary music of ABBA, Boney M, Rick James, and so much more.

Where: 10019 81st Avenue

Try your luck at the Rec Room, which is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party with games, prizes, live music, and a DJ.

Where: 1725 99th Street (South Edmonton Common) and 8882 170th Street (West Edmonton Mall)

Evolution promises a night of fabulous entertainment at this St. Patrick’s Day extravaganza. Featuring Lady Camden from Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, it’ll be a festive and fun-filled evening with several other surprise performances.

Where: 10220 103rd Street

The Luxx

The Luxx nightclub is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party with a fun drink special: anything you can drink that is green costs $5.

Where: 10341 82nd Avenue

This one sounds pretty wild. Midway promises a St. Patrick’s Day party featuring the city’s hottest DJs and tons of surprises, including St. Paddy’s party favours for all in attendance, circus performers, and more.

Where: 6107 104th Street