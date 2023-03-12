6 awesome things to check out this week in Edmonton: March 13-17
The Oilers are back in town, and temperatures are on the rise; it’s going to be a great week here in Edmonton.
If you’re looking to get up to something this week, check out some of these amazing events happening around town:
The JUNO Awards
What: It’s the time of year when the best of Canadian music is celebrated, and the host city comes alive with festivities, celebrities, and celebrations. This year, artists including Nickelback and Tate McRae will take the stage at Rogers Place for a fantastic evening.
Where: Rogers Place
When: March 13 at 6 pm
Cost: Tickets start at $85.30
Downtown Dining Week
What: This year, nearly 60 food spots are joining in on the festivities, many of which are the very best in the city. Table service and fast casual categories allow you to pick the perfect spot for whatever mood you want to find.
Where: Various participating locations downtown
When: March 15 to 26
Cost: Special deals at select spots will be going for $20, $35, $50, and even $65 for multi-course meals
Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park
What: This haunting, three-hour guided tour experience will take you into the depths of Fort Edmonton Park and the River Valley. Choose between two tours: The Firkins Feature Tour, regarded as the most haunted building in Fort Edmonton Park, or the Fort Feature Tour, back by popular demand.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: March 1 to April 12
Cost: $65 per person
Check out a couple of Oilers games
What: It’s a busy week at Rogers Place as the Oilers get set to host the Ottawa Senators and the Dallas Stars. Cheer on the boys in orange and blue at one of these exciting home games!
Where: Rogers Place
When: March 14 at 7 pm vs Ottawa, March 16 at 7 pm vs Dallas
Go tobogganing
What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here