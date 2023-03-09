9 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: March 10 to 12
It’s shaping up to be a busy weekend here in Edmonton.
Between all the Juno Award festivities, expos, and other festivals, there’s no shortage of things to get up to this weekend. Here are nine amazing things to check out in the city.
Edmonton Craft Beer Festival
What: This event features over 500 beers from 100 breweries, along with spirits and food, and begins on Friday. With various attractions like the Brew Master Seminars, Cooking with Beer Seminars, Distillery District, delicious food, entertainment, and support for charitable causes, you can also enjoy a variety of ciders, meads, and other beverages.
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue
When: March 10 to 11
Cost: $29.99 for a day pass
Blue Jay Sessions
What: This series of events features incredible food and drink while listening to the songs and stories from over 30 Canadian artists, including local talents such as Ashley Ghostkeeper and Josh Sahunta.
Where: Various venues
When: March 9 to 12
Cost: $15 to 65
All kinds of Juno Award events
What: It’s the time of year when the best of Canadian music is celebrated, and the host city comes alive with festivities, celebrities, and celebrations. Ahead of the main awards event on Monday, March 13, check out some of these awesome activities.
When: March 10 to 12
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Edmonton Pet Expo
What: This weekend, the Edmonton Expo Centre will be filled with a wide range of animal exhibitors to meet and greet, including dogs, cats, reptiles, goats, and more. The well-known SuperDogs will be the feature presentation this year.
When: March 11 and 12
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park
What: This haunting, three-hour guided tour experience will take you into the depths of Fort Edmonton Park and the River Valley. Choose between two tours: The Firkins Feature Tour, regarded as the most haunted building in Fort Edmonton Park, or the Fort Feature Tour, back by popular demand.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: March 1 to April 12
Cost: $65 per person
Go stargazing at Elk Island National Park
What: We’re super fortunate to have such a unique national park right in our backyard. Whether you’re there to stargaze, hit the trails, or want to see some buffalo, Elk Island National Park is well worth the quick trip out there.
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
What: There is no better way to start your Saturday morning than at the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.
Where: Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW
When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm
SkirtsAfire Festival
What: This festival celebrating multidisciplinary arts at various venues is on all weekend. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.
Where: Venues in Old Strathcona
When: March 2 to 12
Cost: Varies
Muttart Conservatory
What: A classic winter escape. Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.
When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 adult admission