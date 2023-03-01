9 amazing Juno-related events happening soon in Edmonton

Juno season has arrived.

It’s the time of year when the best of Canadian music is celebrated, and the host city comes alive with festivities, celebrities, and celebrations.

This year, a whole ton of artists, including Avril Lavigne, Nickleback, Tate McRae and The Weeknd, will be honoured at the Juno Awards in Edmonton. Check out some of these fantastic events leading up to the awards:

What: JUNOfest is a three-night event showcasing over 50 artists of various genres from across the country in more than 10 venues, including indie all-stars and dynamic jazz ensembles, providing fans with the opportunity to see some of their favourite musicians and Juno nominees. Check it out!

When: March 10 to 12

Where: Various venues

What: This event, hosted by veteran comedian Cory Mack, will showcase performances by Juno-nominated comedians, including Courtney Gilmour, Jackie Pirico, Jon Dore, Matt Wright, and Zabrina Douglas — all nominees for the Comedy Album of the Year Award.

When: March 10

Where: Rapid Fire Theatre

What: The CBC’s Andrew Phung and Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe will co-host an industry event presenting 40+ Juno Awards, The Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award, and The MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award. The event features performances from Devon Cole, Dylan Sinclair, Jean-Michel Blais, The Bearhead Sisters, and Corb Lund with The Sadies and Shannon Johnson.

When: March 11 at 6 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

What: Enjoy live performances by Beppie, Garth Prince, Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro and Keysha Freshh, Splash’N Boots, and a virtual appearance by Jeremy & Jazzy, in the perfect venue for big little fans — the Edmonton Public Library.

When: March 12 at 1 pm

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library

What: Juno Cup returns for the first time since 2019. In an effort to raise money for MusiCounts, musicians and athletes will face off in a celebrity hockey game.

When: March 12 at 1 pm

Where: Downtown Community Arena

What: Check out this free opportunity to meet, interact, and take photos with Juno-nominated and award-winning artists!

Where: Centre Stage – West Edmonton Mall

When: March 12 from 1 pm to 3 pm

What: The “Jewel of the Junos” will begin with a live interview taping of Simu Liu for Tom Power’s CBC program, Q. The rest of the evening will feature intimate conversations and live performances by a diverse group of Juno nominees and acclaimed musicians.

When: March 12 at 7 pm

Where: Winspear Centre

What: Check out a panel discussion with Juno-nominated engineers, producers, and special guests to learn about the creative process behind Canada’s iconic songs and albums hosted by Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew.

When: March 13 at 10:30 am

Where: Allard Hall at MacEwan University

What: Mark your calendars for the main event on Monday, March 13 — Canada’s most prestigious music awards ceremony! Get ready to witness captivating performances by acclaimed acts such as Tate McRae and Nickelback.

Where: Rogers Place

When: March 13 at 6 pm