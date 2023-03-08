NewsReal EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

Here's what $1 million will get you for a house in Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Mar 8 2023, 6:53 pm
Here's what $1 million will get you for a house in Edmonton (PHOTOS)
Jed Lim Visuals/Chris Karampelas, Realtor

If there’s one thing that is awesome about Edmonton that we can all agree on, it’s that we have it good when it comes to buying real estate.

Compared to some of our Canadian neighbours, one million is enough to get you a pretty nice place to call home.

This house is currently on the market for $1,079,000 and is in a prime location in Old Strathcona.

Jed Lim Visuals/Chris Karampelas, Realtor

Offering five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and office space, this two-storey premium home was built in 2022 and offers all modern luxuries. Also included in this home is a detached two-storey garage and a backyard.

Jed Lim Visuals/Chris Karampelas, Realtor

The home’s main level is bright and clean. Accents on the ceiling in the dining area give this space a little bit of rustic charm.

Jed Lim Visuals/Chris Karampelas, Realtor

“Chef-inspired kitchen with gas cooktop, island, coffee bar, rear mudroom complete with built-in shelving and coat hooks,” describes the listing.

The primary bedroom is absolutely stunning. Its ensuite features a massive shower/tub area, a vanity station, and dual walk-in closets.

Jed Lim Visuals/Chris Karampelas, Realtor

Would anyone like to spare a million bucks!?

Jed Lim Visuals/Chris Karampelas, Realtor

It’s in a prime location, too, within walking distance of all sorts of shops, restaurants, and the nightlife of Whyte Avenue.

Jed Lim Visuals/Chris Karampelas, Realtor

So, while $1 million won’t get you much in other corners of the country, it’s safe to say that it will get you some decent square footage here.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
+ Edmonton Homes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.