Here's what $1 million will get you for a house in Edmonton (PHOTOS)

If there’s one thing that is awesome about Edmonton that we can all agree on, it’s that we have it good when it comes to buying real estate.

Compared to some of our Canadian neighbours, one million is enough to get you a pretty nice place to call home.

This house is currently on the market for $1,079,000 and is in a prime location in Old Strathcona.

Offering five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and office space, this two-storey premium home was built in 2022 and offers all modern luxuries. Also included in this home is a detached two-storey garage and a backyard.

The home’s main level is bright and clean. Accents on the ceiling in the dining area give this space a little bit of rustic charm.

“Chef-inspired kitchen with gas cooktop, island, coffee bar, rear mudroom complete with built-in shelving and coat hooks,” describes the listing.

You might also like: This Edmonton home is a plant lover's dream and could be yours for $500K (PHOTOS)

You can take dozens of art and craft classes for CHEAP in Edmonton

Jollibee just launched a new limited-edition flavour of its iconic pie

The primary bedroom is absolutely stunning. Its ensuite features a massive shower/tub area, a vanity station, and dual walk-in closets.

Would anyone like to spare a million bucks!?

It’s in a prime location, too, within walking distance of all sorts of shops, restaurants, and the nightlife of Whyte Avenue.

So, while $1 million won’t get you much in other corners of the country, it’s safe to say that it will get you some decent square footage here.