8 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: July 31 to August 4
We’re heading into the final stretch of summer here in YEG and we are so excited for Heritage Festival later this weekend.
From music festivals to the great outdoors, here are eight of the best things to do in the city this week.
Disco in the Park
What: Get ready to dance the night away at Disco in the Park, a two-day music festival getting underway later this week. It’s like the Edmonton Folk Festival but for disco and electronic music.
Where: Louise McKinney Riverfront Park
When: August 4 to 6
Cost: $79.38-$233.95; get them here
Where Dark Things Dwell
What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: Now until September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings
Cost: $30 each; get them here
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
Check out an Edmonton Riverhawks Game
What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd, and we love to see it. Don’t miss out on the final games of the season!
Where: Re/Max Field
When: Home games every day from August 1 to 4
Cost: Get tickets here
Bike/hike in the River Valley
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.
Hit up the Edmonton Corn Maze
What: The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open for the season! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.
When: July 26 to October 22
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Tickets can be found here.
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter