8 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: July 31 to August 4

We’re heading into the final stretch of summer here in YEG and we are so excited for Heritage Festival later this weekend.

From music festivals to the great outdoors, here are eight of the best things to do in the city this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grindstone (@grindstonetheatre)

What: Get ready to dance the night away at Disco in the Park, a two-day music festival getting underway later this week. It’s like the Edmonton Folk Festival but for disco and electronic music.

Where: Louise McKinney Riverfront Park

When: August 4 to 6

Cost: $79.38-$233.95; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Now until September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Riverhawks (@edmriverhawks)

What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd, and we love to see it. Don’t miss out on the final games of the season!

Where: Re/Max Field

When: Home games every day from August 1 to 4

Cost: Get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton River Valley (@edmontonrivervalley)

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Corn Maze (@yegcornmaze)

What: The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open for the season! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: July 26 to October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

You might also like: First four-day workweek pilot in Canada sees 100% success rate

How much a summer BBQ will cost you at Edmonton's major grocers

Two Alberta cities rank wildly high on new Crime Severity Index list

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Edmonton (@exploreedmonton)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter