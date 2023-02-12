8 awesome things to check out in Edmonton this week: February 13 to 17

Can you believe we’re already halfway through February?

There is certainly no lack of things to do, which is probably helping this month go by so quickly. From a couple of Oilers games to a wicked winter festival, check out these events happening around Edmonton this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Skate (@silverskatefest)

What: Snow sculptures, fire sculptures, skating, live music, and more. The Silver Skate Festival is the city’s longest-running winter festival and is a great spot to kick back and relax with your friends this week.

When: February 10 to 20, 2023

Where: Hawrelak Park

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: The Oilers are back at home this week for the first time since the NHL All-Star break. Edmonton plays the Red Wings on Wednesday, then a match-up on Friday against the New York Rangers.

Where: Rogers Place

When: February 15 at 7:30 pm/February 17 at 7 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feed the Soul Dining Week (@feedthesoulyeg)

What: Feed the Soul Edmonton, which runs from February 10 to 17, is the first-ever citywide dining event showcasing Black-owned businesses. Feed the Soul YEG will feature 18 unique restaurants, including brick-and-mortar, home-based, and online eateries. Throughout Edmonton’s Black History Month, diners will be treated to vibrant, flavorful dishes.

When: February 10 to 17, 2023

Where: Various participating restaurants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PhatBar Bakery & Café (@phatbarbakery)

What: PhatBar Bakery & Café, a new ’90s-themed retro bakery and café concept, serves tea, treats, spicy loaves, pies, cookies, and so much more. Their menu is unique and delicious, with vibes that embrace all things grunge, modern preppy, punk, and hip-hop. There are even a few retro arcade games that’ll feel like a blast from the past, like the high-flying NBA Tournament Edition game.

Where: 10813 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by District Whyte – Old Strathcona Business Association (@oldstrathcona)

What: This tasty food festival in Old Strathcona is on until February 20. More businesses than ever are taking part this year (even a couple for your pets!) with feature items ranging from $5 to $10 that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pick up your “passport” from one of the Sweet Treats locations, collect stickers, and enter to win some awesome local prizes.

When: February 4 to 20

Where: Various locations in Old Strathcona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACC Edmonton Ice Wall (@yegaccicewall)

What: The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered and orientations available as well for beginners. It’s a winter activity usually found in the Rockies, right in our own backyard.

When: Open from 4 to 9 pm February 13/14

Where: 9613 96th Avenue NW

Cost: $19 for a drop-in pass; information can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alchemy Bar (@alchemy.bar)

What: Can you keep a secret? These places like to play hard-to-get, but they’re definitely worth the effort. Lucky for you, we’ve done most of the work to be able to find these hidden spots, find our map here.