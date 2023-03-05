9 amazing things to get up to in Edmonton this week: March 6 to 10

Things are really starting to heat up around Edmonton as we prepare to host the JUNO Awards.

Here are nine amazing things to get up to around the city this week, from spooky ghost tours to some awesome food and music events:

What: This haunting three-hour guided tour experience will take you into the depths of Fort Edmonton Park and the River Valley. Choose between two tours: The Firkins Feature Tour, regarded as the most haunted building in Fort Edmonton Park, or the Fort Feature Tour, back by popular demand.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: March 1 to April 12

Cost: $65 per person

What: This event features over 500 beers from 100 breweries, along with spirits and food, and begins on Friday. With various attractions like the Brew Master Seminars, Cooking with Beer Seminars, Distillery District, delicious food, entertainment, and support for charitable causes, you can also enjoy a variety of ciders, meads, and other beverages.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue

When: March 10 to March 11

Cost: $29.99 for a day pass

What: Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm

Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: This series of events features incredible food and drink while listening to the songs and stories from over 30 Canadian artists, including local talents such as Ashley Ghostkeeper and Josh Sahunta. It kicks off on Thursday!

Where: Various venues

When: March 9 to 12

Cost: $15-65

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

What: This festival celebrating multidisciplinary arts at various venues is on all weekend. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.

Where: Venues in Old Strathcona

When: March 2 to 12

Cost: Varies

What: A new month means new beginnings and new restaurant openings in Edmonton. Check out some of these brand-new local restaurants opening in March! Want more? Here are some more awesome food events happening in Edmonton.

What: A classic winter escape. Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street)

Cost: $14.95 adult admission

What: As a winter city, we are so spoiled with the number of beautiful skating spots around us and the Family Day forecast looks perfect for an afternoon at the outdoor rink. We’ve compiled a list of the best locations for you and your friends to bundle up and glide around here.