These are the 10 most expensive homes in Edmonton

Do you have a cool $3 million burning a hole in your pocket?

Congratulations, you can afford the home at the top of this list, with $1,000 to spare.

Here are the 10 most expensive homes in Edmonton listed on Zoocasa.

Boasting more than 7,200 square feet, this brick mansion has four fireplaces to go with its six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and, of course, a movie theatre room. It’s a grand home with ravine views from many of its massive windows.

Tucked into the Windermere neighbourhood, this two-storey home boasts six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a sweeping curved stairwell, a home theatre and an exercise room. The home is approximately 5,500 square feet and has a four-car garage, air conditioning and a deck.

Clocking in at nearly 5,000 square feet, this six-bed, six-bath home in Windermere boasts a massive 20-foot ceiling in its living room, two chef’s kitchens, and a fully finished walkout basement. It recently underwent renovations with new stone work, a fresh staircase, and much more. The garage has enough space to hold 10 vehicles, too.

Spread out across four floors and a rooftop patio, this six-bed, five-bath home in southwest Edmonton is spacious and modern. Its basement also has a bar with four TVs, a gym and a theatre.

With more than 5,700 square feet, this home is plopped onto more than an acre of land that backs right onto the river valley. It has six beds and four bathrooms across three levels of living space, along with two kitchens, granite countertops, a heated, oversized four-car garage and hardwood flooring throughout the home.

Clocking in at nearly $2.6 million, this six-bed, four-bath home backs onto a gorgeous secluded ravine. The grand entrance will make you marvel at its cathedral ceilings, and take the spiral staircase to each floor, checking out each stunning room along the way. The seller is also offering a $25,000 renovation credit to customize the home even further.

Looking for a home with not one, not two, but FIVE living room areas? Then this is your place. It has six bedrooms and six bathrooms across more than 7,800 square feet, with the master suite taking up more than 1,000 square feet alone. The home also features three kitchens, three laundry rooms and a four-car garage.

Nestled around Windsor Park, this home along Saskatchewan Drive features nearly 5,500 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a chef’s kitchen. The downstairs has a games room, a gym and a family room.

An acreage for the ages, this 5,000-square-foot home is surrounded by 40 acres of land, trees, a building pond stocked with trout, a baseball diamond and two wells. A heated 4,000-square-foot shop with a three-piece bathroom is on the property as well, alongside a separate garage. The home’s rustic vibes are a dream for anyone looking to escape city life.

Topping the list is this seven-bedroom, five-bathroom estate in south Edmonton. Welcomed by a private gated entrance, the two-storey home is situated on 2.45 acres of mature land. The triple front drive garage has room for 13 (!!!) vehicles, and there is a tennis court on the property as well.