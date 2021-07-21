There are the most expensive one-bedroom listings in Edmonton

The housing market across the country is burning hot, that’s true.

And that includes Edmonton, with some apartments and condos currently going for $500,000 and beyond.

Here are most expensive one-bedroom places in Edmonton listed on Zoocasa.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

1600 sq ft

This penthouse suite offers skyline views of Edmonton, with the interior boasting fresh new paint, granite countertops plus an island and a huge den. The master suite has a balcony you can enjoy your morning coffee on, and a unique concrete wrap around deck. A heated parking stall comes with the place too.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

1371 sq ft

Offering a lovely view of the river valley, this condo is the entire third floor of the building, with floor to ceiling glass windows facing south from the living room going out to a spacious balcony. Unit also includes quartz countertops, and a large walk-in shower and double sinks in the ensuite bathroom. A fridge, countertop stove, built-in oven, dishwasher, wine fridge and washer and dryer are included.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

1700 sq ft

Nestled in Downtown Edmonton, this beautiful loft has soaring 13′ ceilings, polished concrete floors, a kitchen filled with stainless steel appliances and a waterfall quartz island that is perfecting for entertaining. A bonus space in the unit could make the perfect office or home workout room. Air conditioning and underground parking comes with the unit, and the seller is also willing to accept cryptocurrency, too.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

2088 sq ft

This two-storey penthouse is just steps away from the Ice District. It features floor to ceiling windows filling the space with natural light. The main level has a vast living room and a corner gas fireplace, a kitchen with white cabinetry plus an island. Moving upstairs you can find the master suite, with a four-piece ensuite with a jacuzzi tub and a den. There is also a 800 square foot wrap around balcony, perfect for gardeners and hosting.