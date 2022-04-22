The Sawmill restaurant in Fort Saskatchewan was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.

The inspector found several violations at The Sawmill, located at 21 Westpark Boulevard in Fort Saskatchewan, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Observation and evidence of a significant active German cockroach infestation throughout the food premises,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Including numerous cockroaches at various stages of development.”

This closure order from the AHS was issued on April 18, with a verbal order given to both the owner and general manager on April 14.

There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, such as an “observation of damaged drains and drain covers, baseboards, floor, and wall sections.”

Before the restaurant can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, like employing the services of a licensed pest control company and taking any measures the company deems necessary to investigate, treat, and disinfect the food premises. There were also several cleaning and sanitary changes to be made before reopening, like “ensuring that the premise is maintained in a clean and sanitary manner.”

The order’s current status on the AHS website is active, meaning it is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed before it can reopen.”

The Sawmill – Fort Saskatchewan

Address: 21 Westpark Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan