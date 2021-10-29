Pretty fly: The Offspring are coming to Edmonton with Simple Plan

The Offspring, probably best known for their hit track Pretty Fly (for a white guy), are coming to Edmonton, but they’re not alone as they’re bringing Simple Plan along for the ride.

The two pop-punk bands, who were huge in the 90s and 2000s, are embarking on a massive Canadian tour and will hit Rogers Place in Edmonton on February 23, 2022.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 am on Friday, November 5, through Live Nation.

The Offspring will be performing songs from their most recent album, Let The Bad Times Roll, which was released last year.

🇨🇦 O CANADA 🇨🇦 It’s been a few years since we’ve been to the Great White North, so we’re taking our LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL TOUR to 21 cities coast to coast next year. Oh yeah, we’re bringing your boys @simpleplan with us! On sale Friday, November 5 at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/8nIgQZ9T7r — The Offspring (@offspring) October 29, 2021

The Offspring and Simple Plan will be playing a variety of shows across the country, with Vancouver as the last stop on their Canadian tour on March 3, 2022.

Formed around 1984, The Offspring didn’t rise to mainstream success until the 90s, with the release of the 1994 hit album Smash. In 1998, they released Americana, which was their most commercially successful outing to date.

Simple Plan, a Canadian punk band from Montreal, rose to prominence in the early 2000s and released their first studio album in 2002. They’ve also won two Juno Awards.

For many fans, the upcoming show will likely be a nostalgic blast from the past.

More info on the show is available through Live Nation.

The Offspring and Simple Plan: Let the Bad Times Roll tour

When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place (10220 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: On sale to the general public at 10 am on Friday, November 5, through Live Nation