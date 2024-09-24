A popular Toronto BBQ joint is opening its first outpost in Edmonton this fall.

The Backyard Smokehouse is firing up its grill in preparation for opening its new Edmonton location at 13503 St. Albert Trail NW in October.

The spot has a large menu that will whet the appetite of any BBQ lover, with all of its meats undergoing a slow 16-hour smoke with cherry wood fire for a taste of classic Southern BBQ.

Backyard Smokehouse offers meat plate options such as lamb shank, brisket, short ribs, and smoked sausage, all served with a Caesar salad.

If you’re dining as a group, it also offers family-style dining experiences where you’ll gorge on salads and your choice of classic BBQ sides such as mac and cheese, baked beans, fries, and more.

As part of the experience, you’ll also get to choose 1 lb of meat per person, so you can mix and match and taste a range of dishes.

A huge range of sandwiches and handhelds including stacked burgers, pulled beef or chicken sandwiches, and fried chicken are also on offer.

Stay tuned for details on this exciting new opening!

Address: 13503 St. Albert Trail NW, Edmonton

