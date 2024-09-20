A popular Edmonton organic grocery store that has been in business for 33 years is set to close this weekend.

Earth’s General Store (ESG) has been a go-to spot for organic and fair trade goods on Whyte Avenue for decades. However, the store has now announced it will be forced to close its doors on Sunday, September 22, unless it can secure immediate funding.

“Like many small businesses right now, EGS has been facing financial challenges which have led to an impossible situation. Despite our commitment and efforts, our solutions have not been enough to sustainably move forward,” it said in an Instagram post.

“EGS is so proud of the community we’ve built together, one of activism, sustainability, and belonging. For 33 years we have served Edmonton as a leader in providing organic, fair trade, vegetarian, and bulk products,” it added.

Anyone who is able to assist with funding has been urged to reach out to ESG.

In the meantime, the store will be hosting a closing sale until Sunday, September 22, so customers can say their goodbyes to the store and staff.

There will also be a goodbye celebration on September 22 between 1 and 4 pm, with founder Michael Kalmanovitch serving onion cakes.

Address: 9605 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

