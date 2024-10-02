It’s that time of year once again, and if you’re already panicking about stocking up on Thanksgiving supplies, why not consider Thanksgiving dinner takeout in Edmonton?

The holiday is all about spending time with friends and family with good food, but if you don’t want to commit to days of prepping, cooking, and cleaning, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re in the market to dine out this Thanksgiving, we have some great options on that front, too.

However, if staying home in your pyjamas is more your speed, here are some of the best places to get a delicious take-home Thanksgiving dinner in Edmonton.

The Fairmont Hotel MacDonald will be serving holiday feasts through early 2025, perfect for any upcoming holiday celebration. You can order turkey with all the trimmings, a dinner of prime rib, and plenty of additional sides. Orders just need to be placed seven days in advance.

When: October 4, 2024 to January 5, 2025

Where: 10065 100th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Meals start from $350

If you’re looking to indulge in a three-course feast at home, Evario will be offering its takeout option per serving, so you don’t have to worry about overordering. You’ll get an appetizer, your choice of turkey roulade or black truffle sacchetti, with cheesecake for dessert.

When: October 13 and 14, 2024

Where: 950 Parsons Road SW, Edmonton

Price: Meal from $29 per serving

Fantasyland’s L2 Grill will be offering feasts to go. Whether you just want a turkey and gravy or a full Thanksgiving spread for up to 13 people, you’ll be covered. Orders need to be placed by October 9.

When: October 12 to 14, 2024, from 4 pm

Where: 17700 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Food from $269

From October 8 to 13, Highlevel Diner will offer individual portions of a classic Thanksgiving turkey dinner. You can also order a slice of pumpkin pie.

When: October 8 to 13, 2024

Where: 10912 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Meals from $30

Sunterra’s Thanksgiving feasts are available as a one-person serving or to feed up to four people. With salad and soup to start, followed by entrees including turkey, prime rib, ham, or vegetable wellington, there’s something for everyone.

When: October 11 to 14, 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Price: Meals start from $29.99 per person

Whether you’re catering to a crowd or just a few select guests, T&T has a wide selection of Thanksgiving meals. You can even get a turkey filled with Chinese sticky rice stuffing.

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Price: Meals from $55