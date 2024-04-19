A dose of summer is on the way with a 24°C temp increase for Edmonton

It’s really starting to feel like summer is around the corner, with Edmonton due for a 24°C warm-up next week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), tonight’s low of -6°C will be the chilliest point of the week, and it appears temperatures won’t dip below zero again for some time.

This week’s highs will remain in the double digits, and overnight lows in YEG will hover at or below 5°C.

However, the high point of the week will come next Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 18°C predicted for the city.

That’s a 24°C difference between the highest and lowest points of the week. We can truly feel the energy building for summer in YEG!

In fact, next week looks fairly warm, with highs of 16°C forecasted for Monday and Tuesday and 17°C next Thursday.

Could this finally be the end of the wintry season? Perhaps. But knowing Alberta, we’ll get at least one more dump of snow before the May long weekend.

So, bust out the shorts and let’s hope the patios are open; there is truly no better way to spend the mid-week than in the sunshine!