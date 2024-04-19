SportsHockeyOilers

"Wasn't fair on him": Oilers' Knoblauch admits mistake in starting Skinner

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Apr 19 2024, 2:50 pm
"Wasn't fair on him": Oilers' Knoblauch admits mistake in starting Skinner
Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers chose to sit out their top seven leading scorers heading into Game 82 last night versus the Colorado Avalanche.

The decision made sense, as the game had zero meaning in terms of standings, which allowed for the Oilers to rest their top stars in hopes of a lengthy playoff run. What made absolutely no sense, however, was the fact that head coach Kris Knoblauch chose to go with Stuart Skinner as his starting goalie.

The Avalanche played all their regulars, which resulted in Skinner getting absolutely shelled in the early going. The 25-year-old allowed four goals on 13 shots before being given the mercy pull in a game that ended as a 5-1 loss.

Oilers fans, and even some former NHL players, quickly began to question why he hadn’t instead played the night prior with their full lineup against the Arizona Coyotes.

 

Perhaps it can simply be chalked up to having a rookie coach, as Knoblauch admitted postgame that he made a mistake.

“It wasn’t fair for him. Very difficult,” Knoblauch said. “Before [the game] we had planned on how much he was going to play, and the chances he saw wasn’t a very structured game. The chances were point-blank changes that are very difficult for the goalie. Not easy for him.”

While it may not matter in the grand scheme of things, Oilers fans are left hoping that Skinner’s confidence wasn’t dwindled from last night’s performance. If this team has any chance at a Stanley Cup this year, they will need him to be far better than he was last postseason, where he put up a disappointing 3.68 goals against average (GAA) along with a .883 save percentage (SV%).

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop