It's official: Oilers to play Kings in first round of playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers’ first-round playoff matchup is finally official as they will take on the LA Kings for the third straight season.

This comes after a few surprising outcomes from the last few games of the NHL season. The Vegas Golden Knights had third place in the Pacific Division all but sealed up and just needed a win against the Anaheim Ducks to clinch a date with the Oilers.

However, the Golden Knights suffered a 4-1 loss and the Kings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks to leapfrog Vegas in the standings.

Now it will be the Oilers facing the Kings for the third consecutive time in the opening round.

OFFICIAL 🤝 The @EdmontonOilers and the @LAKings will meet in the First Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs for the third consecutive year! Presented by @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/BR5Ka4FMFz — NHL (@NHL) April 19, 2024

The NHL has confirmed that Game 1 will go on Monday night at Rogers Place. Game 2 is slated for Wednesday night.

The NHL has released the schedule for the first four games of the #Oilers/Kings series. It all gets going on Monday. pic.twitter.com/5MrSXivcky — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) April 19, 2024

There is plenty of hatred to be had between these two teams that have been built up over the last two playoff series. Edmonton has been victorious in both of them, defeating the Kings in seven games back in 2022 and then in six games last season.

LA had a chance to put the Oilers in a stranglehold in last year’s series. They held a commanding 3-0 lead in the first period and had a chance to take a 3-1 series lead. Instead of pushing Edmonton to the edge of elimination, they blew the lead and lost it off a Zach Hyman OT winner.

The Oilers took the next two games and eliminated the Kings for a second consecutive season.

Edmonton controlled the season series against LA this year, taking three of the four games played and looking fairly comfortable with the King’s infamous 1-3-1 system. However, LA’s one victory was a dominant 4-0 win.

You’ve got to think that LA will be as motivated as ever to finally slay their playoff demons against the Oilers this time around. Either way, this one should make for great hockey.