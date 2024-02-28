A Taylor Swift-themed market is being held near Edmonton this weekend

Calling all Swifties! A Taylor Swift-themed market is happening near Edmonton this weekend, and it’s sure to make your “Wildest Dreams” come true.

The Hello Pretty Eras Tour — Swiftie Market will take over The Enjoy Centre in St. Albert this Saturday and Sunday, with more than 60 vendors participating in what promises to be a dream come true for all Swifties.

Friendship bracelet making and trading, photo ops, mocktail workshops, live music, and more will also take place this weekend. Dressing as one of Taylor’s many eras, from “Fearless” to “Folklore,” is also highly encouraged at this gorgeous market!

The Hello Pretty Market is a boutique-style market that began in 2022 and is aimed at providing a market focused on pretty and feminine goods.​

“[It] was born to fill a niche market for customers hoping to find beautiful products that hold meaning and also support the wonderful local economy,” it says on its website.

Tickets for the market start at $6.64 for adult admission; age 16 and under is free. You can find tickets here.

When: Saturday, March 2, from 4 to 9 pm and Sunday, March 3, from 12 to 5 pm

Where: The Enjoy Centre — 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert