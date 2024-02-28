These jaw-dropping Canadian train trips were named among the best in the world

Are you a fan of travelling by train? If so, you might want to choo-choo choose these spots for your next vacation, according to a new list which has ranked the greatest train trips in the world.

The best part? Two of the top ten are in Canada.

That’s according to InsureMyTrip, which broke down the favourites by the frequency of the trains, the number of national parks it passes through, and the beauty and effortlessness of the journey.

Rocky Mountaineer and The Canadian were named for our homegrown offerings, alongside some incredible international trips which include views of the Alps.

Speaking of jaw-dropping mountain views, the Rocky Mountaineer train takes you from beautiful Vancouver through the majestic Rockies and Banff National Park.

“Travel through the iconic Spiral Tunnels, traverse the Continental Divide, and be inspired as you wind through mountain passes and dramatic canyons. Experience the only passenger rail service on this historic rail route by Rocky Mountaineer, celebrated for connecting Canada from east to west,” the company’s website reads in part.

You could also head to Jasper, which is so stunning that it was the backdrop of a recent episode of The Bachelor.

Meanwhile, The Canadian, offered by Via Rail, also offers an incredible escape. Train-loving passengers could take the route as far as Toronto for a five-day trip from Vancouver.

“Leave the city centre behind and glide through gentle prairie fields, rugged lake country, and picturesque towns to the snowy peaks of the majestic Rockies,” Via Rail’s website reads in part.

The Bernina Express and the Glacier Express in Switzerland ranked a bit higher than our Canadian offerings, but not by a lot. The trips take you through a UNESCO World Heritage site, capturing the incredible views no matter what time of year you go.

Also, in good company? The Napa Valley Wine Train, established in 1864, might be among the most delicious of the trips to make the list.

“Whether a daytime ride passing iconic vineyards or a romantic twilight dinner, our experiences deliver enchanting moments you’ll never forget. From McKinstry Street Station to St. Helena and back, enjoy a curated journey of gourmet delights and perfect pairings highlighting the very best of Napa Valley,” the website reads in part.

Here’s the full list of InsureMyTrip‘s top train journeys.

Bernina Express – Switzerland

Glacier Express – Switzerland

Inca Rail – Peru

Napa Valley Wine Train – U.S.

Pacific Surfliner – U.S.

Rocky Mountaineer – Canada

Jacobite Steam Train – Scotland

The Canadian – Canada

The Ghan – Australia

Alaska Railroad – U.S.

What do you think of this list? Let us know in the comments below.