A Taylor Swift dance party is popping up in Edmonton this winter

Get ready Edmonton Swifties, you can soon get down to “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” and”Anti-Hero” thanks to a Taylor Swift dance party coming to YEG.
T Swift Dance Party Canada will be held at the Starlite Room on February 3, 3023.
It’s the next best thing apart from snagging tickets to Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour, which all Swifties know was like surviving The Great War to get a pair.
You better act fast, the early bird tickets have already sold out! General admission tickets are going for $29.29.
Tickets are available here and the event is 18+.