A Taylor Swift dance party is popping up in Edmonton this winter

Nov 30 2022, 4:46 pm
Brian Friedman/Shutterstock | Best Night Ever/Facebook

Get ready Edmonton Swifties, you can soon get down to “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” and”Anti-Hero” thanks to a Taylor Swift dance party coming to YEG.

You can now “Shake It Off” to Swift’s greatest hits, thanks to a group of four friends who have organized dance parties celebrating the pop star across the country.

T Swift Dance Party Canada will be held at the Starlite Room on February 3, 3023.

It’s the next best thing apart from snagging tickets to Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour, which all Swifties know was like surviving The Great War to get a pair.

You better act fast, the early bird tickets have already sold out! General admission tickets are going for $29.29.

Tickets are available here and the event is 18+.

