Resale ticket prices for two massive country acts in Edmonton are WILDLY high

Edmonton has been hosting concert after concert, but resale prices for two massive country acts coming next summer aren’t kind to the bank account.

Not only is the legendary Shania Twain hosting two shows in Edmonton at Rogers Place next May, but Luke Combs is also performing at Commonwealth Stadium next June.

The two country music hitmakers are going to be fantastic to see live, and those who were lucky enough to nab tickets during presale and general sale should count their lucky stars.

The lowest resale prices we could find on Ticketmaster for a pair of tickets to see Twain for the Saturday, May 6 show were $270 apiece.

When it comes to the highest resale prices for the show, one pair of tickets is being sold for $2,113 apiece.

As for Combs at Commonwealth Stadium, tickets to his show start at $286 each for a pair on Ticketmaster.

When it comes to the highest resale price, it’s a jaw-dropping $2,726 each to nab two tickets to his June show.

Twain last performed in YEG in May 2018 during her Now Tour, and before that, she visited Alberta’s capital city with her Rock This Country Tour in 2015.

Combs last performed in Edmonton with his Beer Never Broke My Heart tour in October 2019.