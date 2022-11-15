If you have been missing Taylor Swift tunes since she last toured Edmonton in 2015, you are in luck: a candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Edmonton this month.

The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows on Friday, November 25.

Sure it’s no Era’s Tour in Edmonton, but it’s surely the closest you can get to seeing Taylor Swift live in YEG at the moment.

Tickets range between $40 and $50, with the show being held at The Pioneers Cabin at 9430 Scona Road NW.

The 12-song setlist is as follows:

“Shake it Off”

“Cardigan”

“Love Story”

“Blank Space”

“Enchanted”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“Invisible String”

“All Too Well”

“Wildest Dreams”

“Lover”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“You Belong With Me”

Get ready to hear Swift’s catalogue of hits through the magic of an instrumental reinterpretation. We personally can’t wait to hear “All Too Well” and “Enchanted.”