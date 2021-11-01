Ultra-low-cost airline Swoop adds new route from Edmonton to San Diego

Ultra-low-cost airline Swoop is adding a new direct route out of Edmonton to one of California’s most popular vacation destinations.

Swoop began flying to San Diego from the Edmonton International Airport on Halloween, and there will be three flights per week during peak season on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The introductory one-way fare on the route is $99 all in and it’s available to people who book before November 7 or while seats last, for travel until January 30, 2022. Blackout dates include December 19 to 26, 2021.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this new destination to the city of Edmonton and add San Diego to our growing list of non-stop destinations available for Edmontonians to explore,” said Bert van der Stege, head of commercial and finance at Swoop, in a news release.

“Edmonton is an important part of both Swoop’s history and future and we remain as committed as ever to providing the region with always available low-fares and connectivity to beautiful destinations like San Diego.”

Swoop currently has 11 non-stop services to cities from Edmonton, with that number growing to 14 with service to Los Cabos, Cancun and Orlando set to begin in the coming weeks.