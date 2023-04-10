Swoop has a wicked 30% off deal on Mexico flights from Edmonton

If you are looking to travel to Mexico and save some cash at the same time, Swoop has a wicked deal for two destinations from Edmonton right now.

From now until Friday, April 14, Swoop is holding its Easter Sale for travel between May 24, 2023, and October 31, 2023.

Just use the promo code BUNNY30 when you book your flight from Edmonton to Los Cabos/Los Cabos to Edmonton or Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta/Puerto Vallarta to Edmonton.

You might also like: Kind Ice Cream has '90s-themed flavours and they are superb (PHOTOS)

9 of the best campsites just a short drive from Edmonton (MAP)

Edmontonians are losing it after someone got stuck in the Talus Dome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Cabos (@loscabostourism)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puerto Vallarta (@visitpuertovallarta)

There are a couple of blackout periods between June 29 to September 5, 2023, and September 28 to October 10, 2023.

Swoop says only one promo code per booking is allowed and it cannot be combined with any other promotion or offer.

So, there you have it. You better act fast for this deal — only 2,000 redemptions are available.