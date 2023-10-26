NewsLottery

Alberta brothers win the lottery and one is simply "happy it wasn't a prank"

Laine Mitchell
Oct 26 2023, 5:37 pm
A pair of brothers in Alberta struck it big, winning nearly $150,000 playing Lotto Max, and one sibling was happy the news wasn’t just a prank.

Brothers Chris and Ernest King, from Sylvan Lake and Edmonton, respectively, won a cool $147,264.60 on their September 26 Lotto Max subscription.

“I got a call from the lottery office telling me the subscription won $147,264!” Chris told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). “I called my brother right away to tell him the good news.”

The WCLC says subscription players receive a courtesy phone call if they win a major prize, and Chris said his call came as a shock.

“I mean, I couldn’t believe it at first,” he laughed. “The whole call, all I could think was ‘I really hope this isn’t a prank call.’ I’m so happy it wasn’t a prank!”

“I really don’t know how to describe this feeling,” he continued. “It’s good, it’s exciting – I’ll definitely have a smile on my face for the rest of the day!”

Chris said he has one main plan for his $73,632.30 share of the prize: retirement.

“This money is going to help me retire!” he said.

