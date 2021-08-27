Sunshine before lots of rain: Edmonton forecast for August 27 to September 2
It’s the final weekend of August in Edmonton, so you’d better get out and enjoy the nice weather while it lasts.
The last few days of August stay above 20°C, before things take a turn near the start of September.
- See also:
According to Environment Canada, Friday has a high of 23°C with a 40% chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The risk of a thunderstorm continues into the evening and after midnight with a low of 11°C.
Things turn around for Saturday, with sunshine and a high of 24°C followed by a high of 25°C with a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday.
Monday is set to be the last day before the rain arrives, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 20°C.
The switch happens on Tuesday, with showers on the final day of August and a high of 17°C and a low of 9°C.
Rain continues into Wednesday and Thursday, with a brisk high of 14°C and 16°C.
So there you go. You better get out and enjoy some events this weekend in Edmonton, before sweater weather sweeps into the city at the start of September.