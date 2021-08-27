NewsWeather

Sunshine before lots of rain: Edmonton forecast for August 27 to September 2

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 27 2021, 10:32 am
Sunshine before lots of rain: Edmonton forecast for August 27 to September 2
LisaBourgeault/Shutterstock

It’s the final weekend of August in Edmonton, so you’d better get out and enjoy the nice weather while it lasts.

The last few days of August stay above 20°C, before things take a turn near the start of September.

According to Environment Canada, Friday has a high of 23°C with a 40% chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The risk of a thunderstorm continues into the evening and after midnight with a low of 11°C. 

Things turn around for Saturday, with sunshine and a high of 24°C followed by a high of 25°C with a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. 

Edmonton August forecast

Environment Canada

Monday is set to be the last day before the rain arrives, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 20°C.

The switch happens on Tuesday, with showers on the final day of August and a high of 17°C and a low of 9°C.

Rain continues into Wednesday and Thursday, with a brisk high of 14°C and 16°C.

So there you go. You better get out and enjoy some events this weekend in Edmonton, before sweater weather sweeps into the city at the start of September.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT