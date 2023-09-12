News

Longtime Global News Edmonton personality moves on to new profession

Sep 12 2023, 4:09 pm
A long-time anchor and reporter with Global News Edmonton is moving on and entering a new profession.

Su-Ling Goh‘s final day behind the Global News desk was Monday. She had been with Global News for the last 17 years as a health reporter, recently joining the noon news hour as co-anchor.

Her long career was highlighted on Monday with a heartwarming final farewell.

“Quite an emotional day yesterday. THANK YOU to my Global family for such an overwhelmingly beautiful send-off, and to everyone who sent kind messages,” she said on X.

Goh will join Alberta Health Services, where she will be working to help promote its organ and tissue donation program.

Many people have been taking to social media to send their well-wishes to Goh, with some noting the impact she’s had on people’s lives in the city.

Throughout her career, Goh was honoured with a number of accolades, including national awards from the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, the Canadian Association of Paediatric Health Centres and the Canadian Medical Association.

