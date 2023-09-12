Longtime Global News Edmonton personality moves on to new profession

A long-time anchor and reporter with Global News Edmonton is moving on and entering a new profession.

Su-Ling Goh‘s final day behind the Global News desk was Monday. She had been with Global News for the last 17 years as a health reporter, recently joining the noon news hour as co-anchor.

Her long career was highlighted on Monday with a heartwarming final farewell.

“Quite an emotional day yesterday. THANK YOU to my Global family for such an overwhelmingly beautiful send-off, and to everyone who sent kind messages,” she said on X.

After 17 years as our health reporter and more recently, also an anchor on the noon news, @SuLingGoh is embarking upon a new professional adventure.

Goh will join Alberta Health Services, where she will be working to help promote its organ and tissue donation program.

Many people have been taking to social media to send their well-wishes to Goh, with some noting the impact she’s had on people’s lives in the city.

She supported our family greatly when our granddaughter was ill with Aplastic Anemia and needed a bone marrow transplant and match.

I will forever be grateful and will never forget her.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Teresa B Graham (@TeresaPPrincess) September 12, 2023

What a loss – in terms of quality of reporting, professionalism, and connection with the community. 🩷 This one really tugs at the heartstrings. 🥺 Will be hard to fill her always-stylish shoes. 👠 — Laura Harris (@YEGborn) September 12, 2023

Always really enjoyed your reporting, you are so pleasant and kind and very caring. It really comes across. Best wishes on your new adventure, can't think of a better person for such a sensitive job. 🩷 — Susan Ruddick (@SusanRuddick1) September 11, 2023

Throughout her career, Goh was honoured with a number of accolades, including national awards from the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, the Canadian Association of Paediatric Health Centres and the Canadian Medical Association.