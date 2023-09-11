Edmonton police announce crackdown on open-air drug use, violence

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it will be cracking down on open-air drug use in the city in an effort to address safety in public areas.

EPS Chief Dale McFee announced a “more intensive focus on the criminality and disorder associated with open-air drug use and drug trafficking” in Edmonton, among other measures announced during a press conference with the Alberta Government and Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi on Monday.

“There has been a visible increase in socially unacceptable behaviours on our streets and in places like our parks, pedways, and LRT stations. The impacts of violence and social disorder, including random violence, have grown increasingly prominent,” says McFee.

“We are sending a clear message that safety is the priority. No Edmontonian should be at risk of becoming a victim, and no one should feel that their right to go about their lives within these spaces is compromised.”

You might also like: "This is your captain": Pierre Poilievre flies high with impromptu in-flight speech

Looking for a new job? These Canadian universities are hiring right now

Annual crime stats provided by EPS show Edmonton’s total crime rate increased by 8% in 2021 and 2022, with the violent crime rate rising by 13% over that same time. Police say the impacts have been magnified in areas like the downtown core.

Addressing the proliferation of visible drug use and drug trafficking in Edmonton is a multi-pronged approach, police say. They will work with the Alberta Government and the City of Edmonton to ensure Safer Public Spaces can have immediate impacts while medium and long-term solutions are advanced.

Safer Public Spaces describes the ongoing focused work of EPS with various partners and agencies, as well as within the health system, to ensure violence and social disorder are addressed promptly and adequately. This includes addressing open-air drug use in public spaces.

For EPS, enforcement and policing-related activities will have major objectives, including:

Reduce the unacceptable levels of violence, particularly random violence, by addressing all factors contributing to victimization, much of which is closely linked to the drug trade.

Effect sustainable behaviour change within public spaces, including the visible use of drugs.

Offer support for those who are victimized and links to treatment where willing.

Aggressive enforcement of those supplying and carrying out the drug trade, who often target and victimizes the most vulnerable of Edmonton’s community members.

Work with the City of Edmonton to address the unacceptable levels of violence, victimization, and public safety threats tied to encampments.

“Today’s announcement is an important step, but I know that it will not solve all of our problems as root causes still remain. Stabilization will take some time. We will keep working together with our partners on the long-term solutions, including permanent supportive housing, harm reduction, and a full spectrum of resources to support treatment and recovery,” says Sohi.

The announcement came on the heels of several initiatives the Alberta Government is implementing to combat crime in Alberta’s major cities. This includes funding for 50 new Crown prosecutors, 100 police new front-line police officers (50 in Calgary and 50 in Edmonton), changes to the bail practice protocol, and a new targeted group of Crown prosecutors.