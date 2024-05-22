An area east of Edmonton has the best work-life balance in the Prairies

According to a new report, Strathcona County has the best work-life balance on the Prairies, but compared to the rest of Canada, it just barely squeaks into the top half of the list.

Analysts at Point2, a real estate publication, examined data on Canada’s 100 largest cities to determine the best work-life balance based on 30 key metrics.

The metrics ranged from work hours to available healthcare professionals, commuting, and affordability, including after-tax income, rent, and utilities.

When broken down by region, Strathcona County is the best municipality in the Prairies for work-life balance.

Point2 highlights a few factors for this, such as Strathcona County’s low crime severity, one of the highest after-tax median household incomes ($105,000), and the fact that more than 85% of residents spend less than 30% of their income on housing costs.

St. Albert is the third-best city in the Prairies for work-life balance, while Edmonton placed eighth in the region, scoring 44.06 out of a maximum of 100.

However, most cities in Alberta and the rest of the Prairies made the bottom half of the list. Strathcona County’s score of 52.88 places it first across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, but it’s just 50th in the country.

“The trick to managing both professional and personal responsibilities is ensuring that neither area dominates nor detracts significantly from the other,” writes Point2.

“As it turns out, this trick is hard to master, especially in the Prairies.”

Point2 noted that while most big cities made the second half of the list, many still scored high in metrics that contribute to a well-rounded lifestyle.

Overall, cities in Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia made the top 10 in Canada for having the best work-life balance. Lévis, Quebec, is number one, with an overall score of 69.61.