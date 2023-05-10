Strathcona County says two wildfires that started last Friday damaged 18 properties and were the result of “unintentional human activity.”

The county added that the fires are under control with the overhaul of hot spots continuing.

Between both fires, 18 properties were damaged, including the loss of sheds, vehicles, yard equipment, fences, and vinyl siding damage. There were no injuries or loss of homes in either fire.

You might also like: Drayton Valley to provide clearer update on Friday for wildfire evacuees

"It's not safe": Four homes lost in Drayton Valley due to wildfire

“The overhaul work for the fire that was in the Highway 21 area may continue for several weeks, weather dependent,” the county added in a news release.

“During this time, there may be smoke in the area.”

A fire ban will also remain in place for Strathcona County.

“Even though we have had some moisture and cooler temperatures, it is still not significant enough and a fire ban remains in effect. We need everyone to do their part to prevent fires,” said Fire Chief Martin Paulson.

During a fire ban, the following activities are NOT allowed:

open fires (brush, bonfires, etc.)

burn barrels

fireworks

fire pits or chimineas

solid fuel barbecues (charcoal, pellets, etc.) without an on/off switch

On Saturday, the province declared a public emergency due to the wildfires.