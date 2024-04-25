You can meet potential employers at a job fair in Edmonton next month

Thinking about switching career paths? A job fair in Edmonton later this month may be your big break.

The Edmonton Career Fair is on May 9, set to take place at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

“The Edmonton Career Fair opens doors to your new career and education,” Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo writes on its website.

“Build employment relationships, and explore Alberta’s labour market in a wide variety of sectors, vacancies, and career services open to everyone.”

Exhibitors announced so far at the fair on May 9 include:

Elevate Aviation

Royal Canadian Navy

Sunlife

Bayshore Home Health Care

Correctional Service of Canada

Government of Saskatchewan

Taylor Oilfield Services

Battle River Treaty 6 Health Centre Inc.

Campbell College

Vector Construction

Attendees will be able to ask and discuss role-specific questions with employers.

“No matter your field or background, whether you’re a recent graduate, a skilled professional, or seeking a fresh start, Jobs Canada Fair has become the leading destination for thousands of attendees and exhibitors since 2010,” the Expo’s website reads.

Jobs Canada Fair hosts multiple events throughout the year, including a second job fair in Edmonton on July 24 and a third on September 18.

Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo

When: Thursday, May 9, from 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue NW