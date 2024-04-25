You can meet potential employers at a job fair in Edmonton next month

Thinking about switching career paths? A job fair in Edmonton later this month may be your big break.
The Edmonton Career Fair is on May 9, set to take place at the Edmonton Convention Centre.
“The Edmonton Career Fair opens doors to your new career and education,” Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo writes on its website.
“Build employment relationships, and explore Alberta’s labour market in a wide variety of sectors, vacancies, and career services open to everyone.”
Exhibitors announced so far at the fair on May 9 include:
- Elevate Aviation
- Royal Canadian Navy
- Sunlife
- Bayshore Home Health Care
- Correctional Service of Canada
- Government of Saskatchewan
- Taylor Oilfield Services
- Battle River Treaty 6 Health Centre Inc.
- Campbell College
- Vector Construction
Attendees will be able to ask and discuss role-specific questions with employers.
Jobs Canada Fair hosts multiple events throughout the year, including a second job fair in Edmonton on July 24 and a third on September 18.
Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo
When: Thursday, May 9, from 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue NW